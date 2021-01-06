Crash on I-15 sends three to EIRMC

IDAHO FALLS — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 118, according to the Idaho State Police.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. As of 8:30 a.m., the left northbound lane was closed and traffic was slowed significantly.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the three people in the car were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with various physical injuries.

Their present condition and identities are unknown at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this developing story.