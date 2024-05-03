Iona family narrowly escapes house fire after waking up to smoke - East Idaho News

IONA – Residents of an Iona home escaped a house fire early Friday morning after waking up and smelling smoke.

According to the city of Idaho Falls, around 12:19 a.m. Friday, renters of a home on the 2000 block of Olsen Street woke up and “smelled smoke.” They also say they heard “popping” near an electrical outlet.

All residents were able to get out of the house and call 911.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief, totaling 18 personnel.

Firefighters entered the home and found an active fire inside the wall and ceiling. They were able to contain the fire in the room.

The estimated cost of damages to the home is around $50,000. | City of Idaho Falls

According to IFFD, the fire is believed to have originated from an electrical outlet. The estimated cost of damages to the home is around $50,000.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

The residents contacted EastIdahoNews.com, praising the first responders for their swift response and bravery.

“All that matters is we are okay, all of us are safe,” says a family member. “Big shout out to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Intermountain Gas Company, and Rocky Mountain Power for your quick response and keeping the fire contained to as minimal as possible.”

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters. | Courtesy photo

IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher says the residents were lucky to wake up in time and encourages people to check their smoke detectors regularly.

“The residents are super fortunate to have woken up and discovered the fire before it spread any further,” says Pitcher. “We encourage everyone to have smoke detectors installed and check their functionality at least once a month.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to fires and other all-hazard calls for the city of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1 outside of the city of Ammon, serving a population of approximately 117,000 and 290 square miles.