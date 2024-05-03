Body of missing Fort Hall man found in Utah mountains - East Idaho News

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Skeletal remains have been found in remote Box Elder County mountains.

The remains were identified as Matthew Broncho, who went missing in March 2019.

On Saturday, April 27, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that skeletal remains were found by someone who was looking for shed antlers in the remote Hansel Mountains, southeast of Snowville, Utah.

The remains were recovered and sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further processing and identification, the sheriff’s office said.

Through the use of dental records, the remains were identified as Broncho, who went missing from Fort Hall in March 2019. According to the sheriff’s office, Broncho’s abandoned pick-up truck was found on I-84 exit 7 in Snowville, along with his wallet and phone.

His dog was also missing at the time but was found just a few days later.