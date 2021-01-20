Woman sentenced on felony charge for graffiti

IDAHO FALLS — A judge placed a local woman on probation after a string of graffiti vandalism last year.

Sara G. Flowers, 20, will spend four years on probation after pleading guilty to felony malicious injury to property. District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. handed down the sentence, opting to place Flowers on probation while suspending two to for years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors, Flowers pleaded guilty to the felony in exchange for the dismissal of felony and misdemeanor charges in other cases.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Flowers and Kenlee McIntire, 22, in March 2020 after a string of reported graffiti. The gang unit and other investigators used a neighbors security camera footage to identify suspects.

After getting a tip, police stopped a car in Holmes and found Flowers and McIntire inside. Both admitted to participating in the vandalism. Police found cans of spray paint, notebooks and other materials with symbols and designs matching the graffiti.

Watkins also gave Flowers 180 days of discretionary jail time that could be served at the order of her probation officer. Flowers will also have to $1,645.50 in fees and fines and participate in a problem-solving court program.

McIntire pleaded guilty to the same felony charges as Flowers and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 8.