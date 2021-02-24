Airbags deployed during 3-car crash in Rigby

RIGBY – Authorities are investigating a three-car crash in Rigby Tuesday afternoon.

Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. on the corner of Clark and Main Street.

The driver of a vehicle headed southbound on Clark Street failed to a yield stop sign and collided with an oncoming vehicle headed eastbound on Main. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. The driver headed southbound pulled into the parking lot of Papa Murphy’s and hit another vehicle with people inside.

“The impact of the collision caused the car to collide with the parked car,” Anderson says.

Some people sustained minor injuries. An ambulance was dispatched, but no one was hospitalized.

There are no delays in traffic as a result of the crash, but Anderson is asking drivers in the area to be cautious.

The Rigby Police Department is assisting in the response.