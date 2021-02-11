Bingham County school evacuates and asks parents to pick up kids

BLACKFOOT — Groveland Elementary School north of Blackfoot is evacuating and administrators are asking parents to pick up their kids.

EastIdahoNews.com called the school a little before 10 a.m. Thursday. A woman in the office said the kids are being kept at the church across the street and parents can meet their kids there.

She said the school was filled with smoke, but declined to offer additional information.

We will update this story if we learn anything new.