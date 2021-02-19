BYU-Idaho experiences growth despite pandemic

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Official Winter 2021 Semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show growth among our total population of students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite a worldwide pandemic.

Statistics released for the Winter Semester 2021 show a total enrollment of 25,336 campus-based students, a 5.4 percent increase over last winter’s campus enrollment of 24,043. This number includes students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and internship courses. The university estimates that approximately 17,000 students are living in the City of Rexburg during the Winter 2021 Semester.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 12,760 male students and 12,576 female students, (50.4 percent and 49.6 percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,579, comprising 22 percent of the total campus-based student population.

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly. The number of online students for the Winter 2021 Semester is 17,691, an increase of 31 percent over last winter’s comparable online student enrollment of 13,501.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience. In addition, the university is providing a variety of course delivery options this semester to meet the needs of students due to the challenges of COVID-19.