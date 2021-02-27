College unveils memorial stone, creates scholarship fund for medical student killed in crash

MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine honored the life of Student Doctor Austin Jenkins on Friday during a celebration of life at its Meridian-based campus.

Jenkins tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident on Oct. 10, 2020. As a tribute, ICOM unveiled a memorial stone that will be placed in the courtyard, adjacent to the medical school’s reflection pools.

ICOM administration also announced the creation of the Austin Jenkins Scholarship Fund, through which funds raised will support scholarships for ICOM students.

“While we deeply mourn the loss of Student Doctor Jenkins, we know the memory of his inspiring life will live on — including within the lives of ICOM students blessed to receive a scholarship in his name,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President.

Jenkins was in his second year of studies at ICOM and was a member of the college’s Class of 2023. He was in the Top 10 percent of his class, served in leadership roles, and participated in a variety of extracurricular activities. Jenkins was also a commissioned officer in the military.

“Student Doctor Jenkins dedicated his life to the service of others as evidenced by his commitments to his family, his church, the US military, and the medical profession,” said Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, ICOM Dean and Chief Academic Officer. “We recognize his service and commitment by remembering him today, but he will remain a part of ICOM forever. He will graduate with his class in May 2023, where he will be awarded a posthumous Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.”

Jenkins is survived by his wife, Brittany; daughter, Chloe, 3; daughter, Delilah, 1; and a baby girl due in June.

EastIdahoNews.com surprised Brittany and her family with a car from a Secret Santa last December. You can watch the surprise here.