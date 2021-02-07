Falling asleep and alcohol contributed to 3-vehicle crash, police say

POCATELLO — A semi-truck driver hauling a load of Mike’s Hard Lemonade admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol last week.

Shane Ray Warr, 57 of Blackfoot, was allegedly responsible for causing a three-vehicle crash in Pocatello. He was jailed in Bannock County Wednesday, but released on his own recognizance Thursday.

Police say Warr drove his truck across the median on Interstate 15 from the northbound lane into and through the southbound lanes near milepost 68. Warr collided with two vehicles in southbound traffic, according to an affidavit of probable cause, sending one woman to the hospital.

Due to the injuries caused, Warr was charged with felony aggravated DUI and could face up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Idaho State Police officers arrived on the scene of the crash at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, finding two vehicles near the median and a semi-truck on the opposite side of the guardrail, according to the affidavit.

Upon making contact with Warr, officers noted he had suffered a gash on the forehead and had dried blood on his head and clothing. He declined emergency medical assistance.

Officers also noted that Warr’s eyes were glossy, and he smelled of alcohol.

When asked if he had consumed alcohol, Warr told officers that he had consumed one Twisted Tea before departing Malad for Pocatello with his load. He told officers that he used liquor to relieve pain from a previous accident.

Additionally, Warr told officers he had slept just three hours the night before due to having sleep apnea, according to court documents. He told officers that he fell asleep in his truck, and he could not remember anything after passing the South 5th Avenue exit and starting up the hill, approximately one mile from the crash site.

Officers noted Warr’s speech was not slurred.

Because of injuries suffered by Warr, officers deemed a field sobriety test unsafe. He instead agreed to a breathalyzer. Officers took two readings, the first registering a 0.134% blood alcohol content — above the limit of legality for commercial drivers (0.04%). The second testing returned a reading of 0.124% BAC.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Police found empty alcohol containers in the cab of the truck. Warr told officers that the empty containers were damaged product from his load.

While in custody, Warr’s blood was drawn for examination.

This is Warr’s second DUI arrest in the past 10 years. Warr is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.