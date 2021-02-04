Driver of semi involved in Wednesday crash charged with felony DUI

POCATELLO — The driver of a semi-truck that allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 15 has been charged with a felony.

Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, is charged with felony aggravated DUI, misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of a weapon while intoxicated, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

He was booked and transported to Bannock County Jail. He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Police reports show Warr was driving a Freightliner semi-truck on northbound I-15 through Pocatello when he crossed the raised median into southbound traffic. He struck two vehicles — a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello — before crashing through the guard rail and coming to rest on the hill bank beside the highway.

Akers was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. As of noon Thursday, hospital officials say she is in fair condition.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com