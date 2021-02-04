Woman taken to hospital after being hit by semi on I-15

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, at approximately 4 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, injury crash, southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 68, in Pocatello.

Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, in a Freightliner semi-truck with one trailer. The semi-truck crossed over the median and went into southbound traffic. Warr struck a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello. The vehicles came to rest in the median and in the southbound lanes of travel.

All drivers were wearing a seatbelt. Akers was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical, in Pocatello. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

The crash occurred before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 68, according to an ISP tweet.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, however, it appears to involve a semi-truck, an SUV, and a pick-up truck.

The southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 71 near Pocatello. All southbound onramps in Pocatello are being blocked by ISP as of 5:30 p.m.

Several ambulances were on scene, along with emergency responders. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.







Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com