LIVE: News conference regarding officer-involved shooting

NOTE: Idaho Falls Police have released more information on this story. Click here for more.

UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department is holding a news conference regarding an officer-involved shooting. Watch the live stream in the video player above.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls sometime early Monday morning.

Neighbors say the incident unfolded on the 200 block of Tendoy Drive. Officers from across eastern Idaho stayed on the scene for hours but had left by 7 a.m., according to witnesses. The Idaho Falls Police Department confirmed a shooting involving an officer occurred, and a spokeswoman said further details would be released at a 1 p.m. news conference. EastIdahoNews.com will stream the news conference live.

Multiple friends and family members of the man who was shot confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that he died. We are not releasing his identity at this point.

Additional details will be posted later today.