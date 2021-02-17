Man on life support after shooting in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — A man is on life-support with an apparent non-recoverable injury following another shooting incident in eastern Idaho Tuesday evening.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the scene of two men fighting in the middle of the road in the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Highway. Before deputies arrived on the scene, a witness told dispatchers on the phone they heard a gunshot, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell said in a news release.

Deputies located one of the men, who had been shot. Emergency responders rushed the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lovell said deputies were later told the victim’s injuries “were non-survivable,” but the individual was still on life support.

The other man involved in the altercation is cooperating with investigators, Lovell said.

The names of both men have not yet been released.

“This incident appears to be isolated and unrelated to any active or recent incident in the area,” Lovell said.

There have been a significant number of shootings in eastern Idaho in the last two weeks.

In addition to the Bonneville County shooting, authorities report a 29-year-old man was shot in Blackfoot Tuesday. That man is recovering in the hospital and is in stable condition, Blackfoot Police Capt. Gordon Croft told EastIdahoNews.com.

Four of the incidents have been officer-involved-shootings.

On Monday, Feb. 8, an Idaho Falls man was killed after being shot by an Idaho Falls Police officer in his backyard as officers searched for a suspect.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, a man was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello who were searching for Richard “Rocky” Iverson, an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted for lewd conduct with a minor. Iverson was later taken into custody.

On Sunday, Feb 14, a man was killed in Bingham County after a stand-off with deputies that lasted hours.

On Monday, Feb. 15, a 50-year-old man was killed by police near a Rexburg apartment complex after an unknown confrontation with officers.