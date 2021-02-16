Rexburg resident dead following officer-involved shooting

REXBURG — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 8:11 p.m. for a report of an unwanted subject, according to Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen. Neighbors say the incident unfolded at Brenchley Apartments at 350 West 5th South.

“Two officers made contact with the subject and shortly after shots were fired,” Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s unclear what led up to the shots being fired. The subject, a 50-year-old Rexburg resident, was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, which consists of detectives from different eastern Idaho law enforcement agencies. Officers were still on the scene as of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jessica Banks | Scroll

This is the fourth fatal officer-involved-shooting in eastern Idaho over the past week.

On Monday, Feb. 8, an Idaho Falls man was killed after being shot by an Idaho Falls Police officer in his backyard as officers searched for a suspect.

On Saturday, a man was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello who were searching for Richard “Rocky” Iverson, an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted for lewd conduct with a minor. Iverson was later taken into custody.

On Sunday, a man was killed in Bingham County after a stand-off with deputies that lasted hours.

Additional information on the Rexburg shooting is expected to be released Tuesday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.