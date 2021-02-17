Medical clinic now open inside the old CAL Ranch building in Rexburg

REXBURG – A medical clinic recently opened inside the old CAL Ranch building in Rexburg.

Community Care relocated its office from Main Street to the building at 404 North 2nd East in November. Manager Ashley Sutton tells EastIdahoNews.com patients have been enjoying the new space.

“It’s been great. They’ve liked the facility. It’s really nice on the inside. There is more space … that we can accommodate more patients,” Sutton says.

Sutton says the new building has 14 patient rooms and is three times the size of the old location.

Sutton says the additional space makes it so patients don’t have to wait as long and they get patients in and out the door quicker.

RELATED | Major medical expansions happening in Rexburg

The clinic offers both family practice and urgent care. It treats a variety of ailments for people of all ages. The clinic is also currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Rexburg Community Care is one of five locations in eastern Idaho owned by Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls.

Sutton says the clinic first opened on Main Street in 1999 right next door to what was then New York Burrito. Dr. Daniels, who works at the Rexburg location, was one of the original owners.

CAL Ranch closed its doors in 2015, and moved to the old Kmart building across the street. The old CAL Ranch building had been vacant for more than five years when Community Care moved in.

As the clinic goes forward, Sutton says they’re hoping to expand its services.

“Our biggest expansion would be to grow our current services,” she says. “The staff is great and cares deeply about patients. (We’d like) to provide more appointments and better care for patients.”

Urgent Care is available Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 5 p.m. closing time Sunday. The family practice is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.