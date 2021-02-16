Officials warn of potentially dangerous avalanches in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS — Avalanche Center officials are warning of potentially dangerous avalanches in parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.

The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center reports high avalanche danger in the Southwest Trails and Grey’s River area in southwestern Wyoming. The Utah Avalanche Center also reports high avalanche danger in the Logan Area Mountains, which extends up into Bear Lake County.

“Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely and could be very large, destructive, fast-moving, far running, and potentially deadly,” the Utah center reports. “Extreme avalanche danger may develop in some areas later this afternoon or overnight.”

Avalanche officials are reminding people to be careful and follow backcountry safety.

“Snow immersion is a significant hazard in the backcountry today,” Bridger Teton Avalanche Center said in their report. “Travel with a partner(s) and keep them in sight. Travel is not recommended in avalanche terrain during periods of high avalanche hazard.” Avalanche terrain is considered any slope 30 degrees or steeper.

Four people died in Millcreek Canyon, Utah earlier this month and four others made it out alive following an avalanche. The area due east of Salt Lake City sits at the extreme avalanche danger Tuesday. The Utah Avalanche Center reports heavy snowfall, strong westerly winds and a weak snowpack “created very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

