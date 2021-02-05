Police looking for missing Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a missing man in the Idaho Falls-area.

Patrick Lawrence, 52, was reported missing by family members and was last seen on Feb. 2.

Patrick is described as a Caucasian male, with brown but graying hair. Patrick has a full beard that is also brown and gray/silver in color and wears glasses. He is 5’6” and 200 pounds and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a bright interior, a camo Cabellas brand hoodie, and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Lawrence since Feb. 2nd, or who is aware of his current whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

