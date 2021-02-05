TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
28°
overcast clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 17mph SSW
H 22 • L 16

Police looking for missing Idaho Falls man

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Patrick Lawrence

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a missing man in the Idaho Falls-area.

Patrick Lawrence, 52, was reported missing by family members and was last seen on Feb. 2.

Patrick is described as a Caucasian male, with brown but graying hair. Patrick has a full beard that is also brown and gray/silver in color and wears glasses. He is 5’6” and 200 pounds and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a bright interior, a camo Cabellas brand hoodie, and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Lawrence since Feb. 2nd, or who is aware of his current whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: