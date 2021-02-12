Police release update on man arrested for allegedly firing gun at officers

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Chubbuck Police Department.

The suspect, Talon Cavanaugh, was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail Thursday evening for the charges of felony aggravated assault as well as felony eluding an officer.

Cavanaugh is also on felony probation with the Idaho Department of Correction related to charges out of Bonneville and Bingham County dating back to 2017 and 2018.

Our investigation into the events yesterday is still ongoing, and we are anticipating additional charges coming from Bonneville County in the coming days.

The events yesterday highlighted the cooperation between multiple agencies in east Idaho as well as communications centers across the state. This level of cooperation helped immensely with getting this subject into custody without further violence or injuries to officers or members of the community.

As our investigation continues and if we are able we will release further information at a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHUBBUCK — Officers from several east Idaho police agencies apprehended a man believed to have been involved in a shooting in Bonneville County earlier this week. The man allegedly fired several shots at Chubbuck Police officers Thursday.

Talon Cavanaugh, 26, was taken into custody by officers from the Chubbuck, Pocatello, Idaho State and Fort Hall Police Departments as well as Bingham and Bannock County Sheriff’s Offices. He is allegedly involved in a pair of shootings this week, according to a news release.

Officers were investigating a shooting that occurred in Bonneville County when they attempted to stop a vehicle they believed to be occupied by Cavanaugh. The stop occurred near Briarwood and Chickadee Roads in Chubbuck.

Cavanaugh immediately fired several shots at the patrol vehicle, the release states. He then fled the area along Hiline Road.

The vehicle was eventually disabled by the terrain in a field on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation.

Cavanaugh was transported to Bannock County Jail.

No officers were injured, the release says.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with further details as they become available.