UPDATE: Idaho Highway 32, 33, & 34 closed due to high winds, blowing snow

NEWDALE — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the following highways due to high winds, blowing snow and poor visibility as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 34 between Soda Springs and the Wyoming Border

It’s unclear when the highways will reopen.

There is currently a winter weather advisory in effect along the Idaho/Wyoming border until 8 p.m. Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting light snow in the area, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. There is blowing and drifting snow on the roadways.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, St. Anthony, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

West winds of 25 to 35 mph are predicted until 8 p.m. Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph.

For road conditions and closures visit 511 Idaho.