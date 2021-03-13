Authorities track Las Vegas fugitives in Idaho who claim to have evidence of their innocence

DUBOIS — Two fugitives on the run from Las Vegas captured in Dubois told investigators they have evidence of their innocence.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Feb. 13 after the phone of Steven Gazlay was pinged in the small eastern Idaho community. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Metro Police told local investigators that Gazlay and his girlfriend Dana Nee, both 36, were wanted for a Las Vegas fraud case.

The couple allegedly swindled a lender out of more than $700,000 to fund what the Las Vegas Review and Journal called a high-stakes gambling spree. According to the paper, the longtime criminal and former gang member fled the state with Nee after posting bail.

When Las Vegas authorities called Clark County and shared a picture, the deputy remembers the night before an Idaho State Police Trooper had an unusual interaction with a couple having issues defrosting their vehicle. The trooper told deputies a man tried wiring a space heater from the Jeep’s battery to keep the couple warm.

Fearing the couple would freeze, the trooper showed them to the Bever Creek Inn, where they could stay for the night. The deputy contacted the trooper, who drove over to the hotel and checked the Nevada license plate on the Jeep belonging to one of Gazlay’s relatives.

Knowing Gazlay’s violent criminal history, Clark County Sheriff John Clements reached out to Madison, Fremont and Bonneville Counties for help from their SWAT teams. The couple was arrested.

Deputies roll in with an armored SWAT vehicle to arrest two Nevada fugitives. | Courtesy Clark County Sherrif’s Office.

“Steven told Sheriff Clements there was items in his vehicle and room that were evidence of his innocence and wanted those items documented,” according to an affidavit of probable cause. “Sheriff Clements asked Steven for a list of items, to which Steven stated he did not want to provide a list.”

Inside the Inn, deputies found several meth pipes. Investigators also found jump drives, cell phones, sim cards, hard drives, tablets, ledgers and a GoPro camera. Additionally, deputies found a $5,500.43 Department of Treasury tax return check with someone else’s name. Inside the Jeep, investigators found more suspected drugs, ledgers and butane torches.

The couple was charged in Idaho with felony possession of a controlled substance and remain in the Madison County Jail on behalf of Clark County.

Both waived extradition hearings in Idaho, meaning they are not fighting that they are the ones listed on the Nevada warrants. The couple is charged in Nevada with theft, coercion, conspiracy, forgery, obtaining and using personal information of another, and mortgage lending fraud.

Gazlay and Dee are scheduled for arraignments on March 15 and 16, respectively.