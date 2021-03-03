Local sports equipment dealer under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS – Longtime sports equipment dealer Play it Again Sports is under new ownership.

Barry Paxman of Rigby purchased the business at 557 South Woodruff in Idaho Falls last week and he’s looking forward to serving customers and getting involved in the community.

“I want to talk to the little leagues and the schools, sponsor some tournaments and get out there so people can see me and know that we’re here and that they can bring in their stuff. We’ll buy it off of them and sell them the new stuff,” Paxman tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The store is currently open for business. A grand opening celebration is in the works Saturday, March 20. Paxman is planning to have some giveaways, discounts and food on-hand for customers.

Play it Again Sports offers a variety of new and used sports equipment, ranging from baseball, softball, football, lacrosse, wrestling, fitness, snow and water sports and a host of others. The inventory includes mitts, baseballs, golf clubs, shoes, skiis, weights and more.

“Pretty much anything that is involved with sports and fitness, we buy that … as long as it’s in good shape. We also bring in new stuff to offer more of a selection in here. We try to get 60% used and 40% new,” says Paxman.

Most of the used inventory is half the price of what it would cost at retail stores, Paxman says. Boots, skiis and other winter sports equipment is the popular seller right now, which means the selection is limited. Baseball and softball players are the biggest customers, and those items are expected to be in demand over the next several months.

Paxman is also expecting a shipment of bikes next week. Get a look inside the store in the video player above.

Paxman left a corporate job with Cascade Designs, a supplier of camping gear in Seattle, Washington about nine months ago to be closer to his grandkids in eastern Idaho.

He’s been involved in sports his whole life both as an athlete and a coach. When he learned that Play It Again Sports was for sale, he decided it was a good fit.

“Kids buy new stuff every year because they grow out of it so fast,” Paxman says. “I love the model here. I can do stuff I love and help other people do sports.”

Paxman bought the business from Greg Talamantez, who owned it for nine years. He moved it from its original location on Ashment Avenue two years ago. The business first opened sometime in the 1990s. Kolby Kay was the original owner, according to Paxman.

Sales have gradually declined over the last several years and Paxman says he’s hoping to turn that around. He’d like to open another store in the next several years.

“I’m hoping we can get to a place in two to three years that we can get a bigger location,” he says. “I’m excited about this. I think it has great potential. Everybody loves sports and so many kids need to be doing sports. I think it’s good for them and this can help them do it and do it better.”

Play It Again Sports is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 6 p.m. closing time Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.