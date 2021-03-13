Man arrested for second alleged stabbing in 7 months

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man already facing felony aggravated assault charges, was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

Neicon Nicolas Loveless, 20, was already on track for a jury trial on May 11 after he stabbed a different man in the face in August.

Loveless only spent 15 days in jail following that alleged attack. He was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 25.

Police say Loveless ran into trouble again Thursday night following an attack that left a man seriously injured. Loveless was involved in an altercation with the man on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker. During the course of the altercation, he stabbed the victim “multiple times,” Walker said.

A victim’s family member rushed him to Pocatello Urgent Care. The staff there called 911, and he was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via an ambulance.

Officers from Pocatello Police Department made contact with Loveless on West Chubbuck Road. After questioning, he was placed under arrest and transported to Bannock County Jail.

The victim’s injuries, though serious, are not expected to be life-threatening. The name of the victim was not released.

Loveless, who already faces up to 15 years for his previous alleged attack, could face up to another 15 years and court-ordered fines if he is found guilty.

A court date has not yet been set.