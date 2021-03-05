Pres. Biden approves major disaster declaration for Idaho

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Idaho to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by straight-line winds on Jan. 13.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the straight-line winds in the counties of Benewah, Bonner, Kootenai and Shoshone.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Thomas J. Dargan has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.