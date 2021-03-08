Utah man in custody after allegedly fighting before crashing into patrol vehicle

POCATELLO — A Utah man was arrested and charged with three felonies after police say he was involved in multiple bar fights before attempting to elude officers and crashing into a patrol vehicle.

Cesar Ramon Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with aggravated battery, excessive DUI and eluding officers.

Rodriguez and another man were reported to have been involved in fights at multiple bars Friday night. When Pocatello Police officers responded, the two men had left the scene each time but they were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, according to officer Greg Cates.

Around 2 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle matching its description and attempted to stop it. The driver took off.

“During this pursuit, they got up on East Bench (Road), up East Center (Street) towards the top, and the suspect vehicle flipped around and came back at (officers),” Cates saiid. “It missed a few patrol cars, but ended up wrecking into one of our patrol cars head on.”

Rodriguez was charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail. No officers reported any injuries.