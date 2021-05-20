Biz Buzz: Wholesale beef company invites you to its grand opening — and free lunch

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

REXBURG

New beef supplier in Rexburg a big hit with customers

The entrance to Meat & Potatoes at 1110 Golden Beauty Drive in Rexburg. | Courtesy Tavann Young

REXBURG – At the end of a long day when you’re exhausted and famished, many eastern Idahoans agree there’s nothing better than a hot meal of meat and potatoes.

A new business under the name Meat & Potatoes opened March 15 at 1110 Golden Beauty Drive inside the Wilcox Fresh potato warehouse next to Applebees in Rexburg.

Tavann Young, one of the managers, describes it as a wholesale/farmer’s market meat company that sells a variety of beef cuts, potatoes and onions at a lower price than you can get at other places. He tells EastIdahoNews.com customers are enjoying their experience.

“We’ve had a great response from the community. We’ve had a lot of feedback about how good the meat tastes, from the steak to the roasts to the ground beef. All of it has been dry-aged, which adds a lot of flavor and tenderness to the meat, something you can’t get at the grocery store because they’re not able to age it like we’re able to,” Young says.

All the beef is USDA inspected and comes from cattle raised on a ranch in Mud Lake. Young says ground beef is the most popular item because it’s something that everyone eats on a regular basis. The tenderloin steaks are a big hit as well.

In the last several years, Young says he’s noticed an increasing trend among customers who don’t just want to mindlessly purchase meat at the grocery store but want to know where it comes from. Wilcox Fresh owns 1,200 head of cattle and Young saw an opportunity to provide something customers were interested in.

“Having meat without hormones (added to it) is important (to people),” says Young. “We’re able to provide beef that is locally raised so you’re supporting a local company. You’re going to get better cuts and better taste out of it.”

Products available at Meat & Potatoes | Courtesy Tavann Young

He’s looking to add a variety of fresh, locally-produced items to the store in the near future, including watermelon, pumpkins and honey.

A grand opening is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the meat will be available at a discounted price, and lunch will be provided to anyone who shows up.

“With our own ground beef, we’re going to be doing hamburgers and hot dogs. You’ll be able to sample our brisket as well,” Young says.

There will be a raffle drawing for prizes like meat tongs, seasonings, a grill cleaner and gift cards.

Young is happy to be open for business and is looking forward to meeting new customers.

“Come down, check us out, give us a try, and I think (customers) will be able to sell themselves,” he says.

Meat & Potatoes is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours coming soon. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Portneuf Medical Center employee named ISU’s Preceptor of the Month

Dianne Robison | Courtesy Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO – The Idaho State University Kasiska Division of Health Sciences recently awarded Dianne Robison, Portneuf Medical Center laboratory’s quality education and outreach coordinator, the KDHS Preceptor of the Month Award.

Robison has been with Portneuf Medical Center since 1980. In her history with Portneuf, she has served in several different roles. Currently, she oversees student clinical rotations, directs the laboratory quality program and is the representative for laboratory outreach.

Shoshone-Bannock hotel returns to full operation

FORT HALL – In consultation with the Fort Hall Business Council and local health agencies, the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces a return to full-time operations. Beginning Thursday, May 20, the doors to the Gaming Floor will open at 9 a.m. and remain open 24 hours a day. This will allow guests more flexibility in their plans and visits to the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

In addition, restrictions on Chiefs Event Center capacities will be lifted for events scheduled after May 20, the Painted Horse Buffet reopens on Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m. for traditional buffet service and the gaming floor at Sage Hill Travel Center & Casino and Bannock Peak Casino will open seven days a week.

The Casino Hotel is open with processes and protocols implemented for the health and safety of guests and team Members. They are in effect until further notice. More information is available online.

Executive director of Family Crisis Center retiring after 26 years

Margie Harris | Courtesy photo

REXBURG – The Family Crisis Center Board of Directors has announced that after 26 years of devoted service, executive director Margie Harris is set to retire at the end of the month.

During her tenure as director, Harris has played an important role in helping the FCC grow and adapt to significant changes in building the resources and services the center provides. The services include advocacy, housing, a food bank, a thrift store, counseling, economic, educational, and safety and legal resources, among others.

Harris has dedicated her career to ensuring victims and survivors have resources and a voice long after she’s retired. The FCC board, staff, and volunteer advocates will continue to build on the work Harris has established. Current co-director Meegan Littlefield will take on the role of executive director beginning in June.

A farewell open house event will be held on May 24, from noon to 2 p.m at 16 East Main Street in Rexburg. Anyone is welcome to attend.

