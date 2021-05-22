Driver uninjured after pickup catches fire on US 26

SWAN VALLEY – Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire along the Swan Valley Highway/U.S. Highway 26 on Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a pickup burst into flames near the intersection of 95th East and U.S. Highway 26 around 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out once firefighters arrived.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in the response.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the crash as in Swan Valley. It occured on the Swan Valley Highway, but closer to Ririe. We apologize for the error.

Courtesy Chandalee Beck

Courtesy Chandalee Beck