East Idaho News honored with 3 SPJ awards

SEATTLE — EastIdahoNews.com has been honored with three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Winners of the annual Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest, comprising journalists from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, were announced Wednesday night. EastIdahoNews.com was the only newsroom in Idaho to receive awards.

In the small newsroom division, EastIdahoNews.com reporters Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth and Nate Sunderland finished first place in the “Video: General Assignment within 24 Hours” category for their “Daybells served warrants in Hawaii” story.

The trio was also honored with a second place award in the “Video Series” category for “The Daybell case unfolds.”

Eaton placed second place in the “Video Feature” category for “Losing limbs but never losing hope.” The story focused on Rosalie Parker, a 9-year-old Idaho Falls girl whose arms and legs were amputated after she became infected with group A Streptococcus bacteria following a car crash.

The winners were picked from over 3,000 submissions in audio, video, magazine and written categories. News organizations aired, posted or published the stories in 2020.

The SPJ awards are the latest honors for EastIdahoNews.com. Earlier this month, the newsroom received 11 awards from the Idaho Press Club.

