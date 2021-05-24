Key witness served lengthy subpoena by Lori Daybell’s attorney

REXBURG — Mark Means, Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney, subpoenaed a key witness in the case and wants a list of items spanning several pages.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Melanie Gibb, a key member of Daybell’s inner circle, was served a subpoena at a Rexburg hotel on Wednesday, but she refused to take it. The person who served the subpoena wrote that she left the document at the hotel.

The subpoena is seven pages, and Means basically requests any form of communication Gibb had with more than 45 people since Jan. 1. 2019. Those people include Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, along with friends, acquaintances, police, prosecutors and “any and all journalists” Gibb has had contact with – including EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton, East Idaho News or East Idaho News agencies.

READ THE SUBPOENA HERE

Means also wants Gibb to hand over all of her phone records, text messages, phone calls and “identify all telephone numbers you have used personally, professionally, temporarily aka ‘burner’ telephones,” the subpoena reads.

The request for information does not stop at communication. Means wants all of Gibbs’ travel records from Jan. 1, 2018, between Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Hawaii and other locations.

RELATED | Melanie Gibb confronts Lori and Chad Daybell in phone call

The attorney also has asked for social media usernames and passwords for Gibb’s Facebook, Yahoo!, Twitter and Instagram accounts along with login information from the website Another Voice of Warning. The AVOW forum was commonly used by Chad Daybell, who is also facing criminal charges.

Means wants to know Gibb’s internet provider, information about electronic devices, podcasts, books, and public appearances. Additionally, Means is requesting any copy of police records regarding charges, convictions, plea agreements and immunity agreements regarding her involvement in the case.

Means want all the information at his office in Meridian by June 1.

News of the subpoena comes the week of the one-year anniversary of Gibb breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with EastIdahoNews.com. She testified at Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing but has maintained a relatively low profile.

The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to felonies related to the alterations, destruction and concealment of the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, two of Lori’s children. Investigators found the remains buried in the backyard of Chad’s Salem home in June 2020.

A scheduling conference is set for June 9 in Fremont County.