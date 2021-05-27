Large slab of concrete slows traffic at I-15 and US-20 interchange

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police say to expect delays Thursday afternoon at the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls after a large slab of concrete fell off of a semi-truck.

Construction crews in the area are currently working on interchange improvements, which is already reducing lanes and creating congestion. The slab of concrete only further blocks traffic in the area.

It is not yet clear how long it will take crews to remove the debris from the road and ISP officials says it would be best for drivers to find an alternative route.

