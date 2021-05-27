Large slab of concrete slows traffic at I-15 and US-20 interchange
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police say to expect delays Thursday afternoon at the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls after a large slab of concrete fell off of a semi-truck.
Construction crews in the area are currently working on interchange improvements, which is already reducing lanes and creating congestion. The slab of concrete only further blocks traffic in the area.
It is not yet clear how long it will take crews to remove the debris from the road and ISP officials says it would be best for drivers to find an alternative route.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.
Traffic at US20 and I15 is currently congested and being rerouted due to a piece of concrete that came off a semi.
Avoid the area at this time. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/LKukg9gGt1
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 27, 2021