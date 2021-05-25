Prosecutor holding news conference on Daybell case

ST. ANTHONY — New information will be announced in the Chad and Lori Daybell case Tuesday morning.

GET THE LATEST DETAILS ON THE CHARGES HERE.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. in Fremont County. This comes after a grand jury was convened over the past week, and Wood may reveal additional charges against the couple.

Grand jury proceedings are held in strict confidence, and the prosecutor presents evidence and witnesses as the jury ultimately decides whether to indict.

RELATED | Grand jury vs. trial jury. What’s the difference?

The news conference comes on the day Lori’s son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, would have turned 9 years old. He and his sister, Tylee Ryan, were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property last June.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Lori Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

EastIdahoNews.com will live stream the news conference in the video player above. We will have a complete story once it is concluded.