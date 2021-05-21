Local felon sent back to prison on gun and destruction of evidence charges

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot felon is going back to prison after being convicted of several new charges.

Jose Angel Moreno, 21, will spend three to 13 years in prison after being sentenced by District Judge Darren Simpson on May 10. As part of a plea agreement, Moreno pleaded guilty to felony unlawful possession of a gun and destruction or alteration of evidence. Additionally, prosecutors added a felony persistent violator sentencing enhancement.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police reports show Blackfoot officers were called to Pacific Street and Spruce Street in August after someone called in to report an attempted vehicle robbery. Investigators say Moreno tried to force a victim out of a car at gunpoint with a small child inside.

Moreno is reported to have fled the scene after not being able to get the car to move. Police started searching for Moreno and alleged he fired his gun in the direction of officers responding to the scene.

Because Moreno had been previously convicted of a felony, he was not allowed to have a gun.

In addition to the time in prison, court records show Moreno was ordered to pay $2,991 in fees and fines.