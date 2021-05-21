Local soccer club invites kids, teens to “unique” summer camp

IDAHO FALLS — A local private soccer club is partnering with two special guests to bring a “one of its kind” soccer camp to Idaho Falls this summer.

The Renegades Football Club is hosting a two-day soccer camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 18 that begins June 18 at Thunder Ridge High School. The camp will be taught by the Renegades’ coaches, U-20 Women’s National Team and University of North Carolina soccer player Talia DellaPeruta and President of TIP Goalkeeping, Brian Simmons.

“We’re trying to give people opportunities that would be really neat (and) different,” said Ryan Stosich, the founder and president of the Renegades Football Club. “Partnering with people who have connections with advanced play and advanced knowledge is a really neat opportunity.”

The soccer club opened last summer, and since then it has grown to more than 350 players. The club provides children of all ages and skillsets the chance to play soccer.



RELATED: Local family opening new soccer club for children

Whether a person is part of the club or has never touched a soccer ball before, they are invited to attend the camp. The camp will help children and teenagers learn the techniques and skills that are needed to succeed at the highest levels of competition.

“This is a unique and affordable camp,” Renegades co-owner Claudia Stosich explained.

The Renegades Football Club practicing. | Courtesy Renegades Football Club

Along with the training, Claudia said a ceremony will take place at the end of the camp. The athletes will have the opportunity to talk to, take pictures with and hear from DellaPeruta and Simmons.

“(DellaPeruta) will be talking about her ups and downs and everything she had to go through in order to be a national player,” Claudia said. “(We want the kids to) know that anything in life … takes a lot of work and dedication.”

The camp is $200 for non-Renegades and $100 for Renegades. The club will hold open tryouts starting June 7, and Claudia said anybody who is placed on a team will immediately become a Renegade and can sign up for the camp at the 50% off price.

“There’s not going to be another camp like this around here,” she said. “If they’re interested in soccer, if they want to go to the next level, if those kids want to feel like they’re in college or training at a national level, this is the camp where they should be.”

To register for the camp and tryouts, click here. Spots for the camp are limited.

More information about the Renegades, including an announcement that they plan to make to the community soon, can be found on the club’s Facebook page.

The Renegades Football Club playing a match. | Courtesy Renegades Football Club