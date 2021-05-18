Man dies, another flown to EIRMC following crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, May 18, at approximately 9:48 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash at the intersection of Yakima and South Lincoln Avenue, in Jerome.

Lloyd Miller, 43, of Twin Falls, was traveling southbound on South Lincoln Avenue in a 2006 Ford Freestyle. Miller was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle turning left.

Miller crossed the center lane of travel and crashed into a 2018 Ram pickup pulling a horse trailer, driven by Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, Utah. Mickelson was traveling northbound on South Lincoln Avenue at Yakima.

Miller succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Mickelson was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Miller was not wearing his seatbelt. Mickelson was wearing his seatbelt.

The intersection was blocked for the crash investigation for approximately 3.5 hours. Next of kin has been notified.