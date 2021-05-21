Rexburg police search home after string of auto thefts

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department says they took a suspected car thief into custody Friday afternoon.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com that investigators served a search warrant on Friday at a home on North 5th West connected to reported auto thefts. So far, two stolen vehicles detectives believe are connected to the suspect have been recovered. Police are searching for a third.

Over the past couple of days, Rexburg Police have received reports of vehicles being taken from outside local businesses.

Early Wednesday morning, the officers spotted their suspect and got into a high-speed chase. Police called the chase off near Sugar City out of safety concerns, Hagen said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and the thefts remain under investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is also helping in the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.