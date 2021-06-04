TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 26 westbound open, eastbound lanes remain blocked after crash

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Stock image

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police reports the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 26 have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIRIE — Authorities are responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 26 east of Ririe.

Idaho State Police report the crash has the entire highway blocked about 11 miles east of Ririe near milepost 358. It is not clear what caused the crash.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon has confirmed it has sent one ambulance to the scene and a helicopter with Air Idaho Rescue is on its way. The call came in around 8:40 a.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

