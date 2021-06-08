Dr. Phil explains why true crime is so fascinating and the psychology of evil

AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of one of the most-watched television talk shows in America, was one of dozens of presenters at CrimeCon last weekend in Austin.

Crime survivors, investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, advocates and hundreds of others gathered for the three-day event. The convention explores everything true crime, and participants heard from many people tied to major cases. I presented about DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler missing since 2015.

Dr. Phil sat down with me for a few minutes to discuss why true crime stories are so fascinating, the psychology of evil, what he has learned doing his show for 20 years and if anything surprises him anymore.

Watch our entire conversation in the video player above.

