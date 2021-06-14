EastIdahoNews.com honored with 3 national journalism awards

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com was honored with three National Federation of Press Women awards during a virtual ceremony Friday evening as part of the organization’s national communications contest.

Reporters Nate Eaton and Eric Grossarth won first place in the ‘Continuing Coverage or Unfolding News’ category for their coverage of “The Daybell Case Unfolds.” Eaton won individual first-place awards for his video web series “Where are the Children” and for his ‘Video Feature’ about Rosalee Parker entitled “She Lost her Limbs, But Never Lost Her Hope.”

Over 2,000 entries from communicators across the country were submitted in this year’s contest. Men and women are welcome to enter the competition. Winners first competed in contests within their state and first-place winners advanced to the national contest.

Two other Idaho communicators were also honored. Cathy Koon of St. Anthony won two honorable mention awards for her work as the editor of NFPW’s quarterly publication “Agenda” and for her personal opinion column, “Just a Thought.’

Well-known book author Donna Fletcher Crow won national second-place honors for her novel “Against All Fierce Hostility,” Book 6 in the Monastery Murders. The entry was recognized in the Fiction for Adult reader’s category. She also won third place honors in short story category for her entry “A Lighted Lamp, Scenes of Christmas Through Time.”

You can see a full list of the winners here.