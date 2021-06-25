Felony DUI and injury to a child charges dismissed in crash case

POCATELLO — Felony charges against a local man have been dropped by Bannock County prosecutors.

Anthony Craig Rentelman, 41, was arrested in March after a vehicle crash where a juvenile rider on his motorcycle had been injured. Rentelman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and for injuring a child.

But earlier this month, Franklin County Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn dismissed the felony charges on the recommendation of the prosector’s office.

It’s not exactly clear why the charges were dismissed, however, after running a story about him in March, Rentelman contacted EastIdahoNews.com and told us he was not impaired during the incident.

At the time of the crash, officers noted Rentelman smelled of alcohol, but a field sobriety test was not administered, due to his injuries.

Rentelman was transported to Portneuf Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. While there, he refused to take a breath test. After receiving a warrant, officers requested a blood draw and received blood samples. After Rentelman was treated, he was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail.

The results of those blood tests were not included in court documentation.

Rentelman was released from Bannock County Jail on March 30, after spending 10 days in custody.