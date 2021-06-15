Firefighters battling 110-acre wildfire west of Arco

ARCO — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire about seven miles west of Arco Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger tells EastIdahoNews.com fire crews estimate the fire at about 110 acres.

They were first called about the fire at 4:10 p.m. and are gathering the preliminary details, according to Burger.

Eastern Idaho remains under a Red Flag warning until 9 p.m. because of gusty winds and low humidity. Under Red Flag warning conditions, wildfires are more likely to ignite and already burning wildfires have the potential to expand significantly.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to follow this fire and provide updates when they are available.