Focus shifts in search for man missing in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — Search operations continued Thursday in Grand Teton National Park for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin, who has been missing for nine days.

Based on information provided by a local climbing guide Wednesday night, operations were adjusted to focus efforts on the Garnet Canyon area. The last reported sighting of a man fitting McLaughlin’s description was on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction, around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Over 60 park staff members extensively searched the Garnet Canyon area Thursday. Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area by the Teton Interagency Helicopter. Efforts included five search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue. Search operations will continue Friday.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unknown, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov