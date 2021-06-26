GALLERY: Crowd witnesses military burial of Shelley sailor who died at Pearl Harbor

SHELLEY — Hillcrest Cemetery was filled with people Saturday who came to honor the heroic sacrifice of Navy Fireman Carl M. Bradley, a sailor who was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The crowd watched as Bradley’s remains were paraded through the community before being brought to his final resting place in the Shelley cemetery.

Bradley became a fireman in the Navy when he was 19 years old. Today, if he had lived, he would be nearly 100 years old. Attending the service was his only remaining sibling, Karen Little, who was 3-years-old when Bradley was killed.

The service was conducted by Kevin Landon, Karen’s son and Bradley’s nephew, who dedicated the grave and then turned the remaining time to military officials who were present for the military rights, the folding and presenting of the burial flag, a rifle volley and a fly over from vintage planes that flew during World War II.

“May we always remember that he was a patriot, that he was willing to sacrifice his all for what we have today, freedom in this great nation,” Landon said during his address. “He was part of the Great War. That allows us to enjoy what we enjoy today.”

For many in the crowd, including Idaho National Guard Staff Sgt. Ben Wallace, the experience was significant and memorable.

“It’s a very humbling experience because of everybody that has sacrificed, or paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he told EastIdahoNews.com. “It makes you feel like (serving our country) is not only honored, but it’s something that has meaning to you (and makes you) want to keep serving. So being here helps help solidify that.”

