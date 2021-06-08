Airshow is back and will showcase everything from acrobatics to pyrotechnics

REXBURG — The Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg will again give the community something to look up at during its free biennial airshow.

The 2021 airshow at the Rexburg-Madison County Airport is themed, “Looking Forward, but Remembering the Past.” The event will take flight on June 19. The airshow will have everything from acrobatics to pyrotechnics, featuring the flight museum’s historic warbirds.

“It’s a good event to get back together as a community again after this whole last year of misery,” airshow director Kevin Lee told EastIdahoNews.com.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will have food for sale to feed everyone at the event.

John Bagley founded the non-profit Legacy Flight Museum in 2006. The museum housed in a hanger gives visitors an up-close look at many working historic aircraft. Among the collection’s highlights are P-51 Mustangs, a Grumman S-2 Tracker and a P-63 Cobra.

“Its unique airshow in that it has a lot of military aircraft that are owned by the museum or are brought in,” Lee said. “They’re not just museum pieces, but they actually fly.”

The airshow’s three feature acts include nationally recognized performers Kent Pietsch, Lee Louderback and Brad Wursten. Lee said Louderback has over 10,000 hours flying P-51 Mustangs, more than anyone in history.

Every two years the flight museum, its volunteers and community sponsors make the airshow possible. For more information, you can visit the event’s webpage. Parking information can also be found here.

“After the airshow, if people stick around, they can come and speak with the pilots and look at the aircraft,” Lee said. “That’s a neat part, getting up close to those aircraft.”