Man flown to hospital following semi crash on US 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash westbound on US 20 at milepost 274, northeast of Atomic City.

Joey Morrison, 48, of Kaysville, Utah, was traveling eastbound on US 20 in a 2004 Peterbilt Conventional 379 semi hauling a single trailer.

Michael Sinclair, 76, of Arco, was traveling westbound in a 2004 Ford Expedition.

Morrison failed to maintain his lane and drove into oncoming traffic. Sinclair, in an attempt to avoid colliding with Morrison, drove off the right shoulder. Morrison drove off the road and came to rest upright in a field. Sinclair’s Ford rolled on the roadway and came to rest on its top.

Sinclair was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Both lanes of US 20 were blocked for approximately five hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho National Laboratory Fire, EMS, and Security, and Idaho Falls EMS. This crash is still under investigation.

Idaho State Police reminds drivers to be attentive and cautious as they travel during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer as the agency continues to see a record high number of injury crashes.