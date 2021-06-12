Nonprofit hosting summer movie series at local drive-in theater

IDAHO FALLS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is holding movie double features throughout the summer in support of a good cause.

The charity is hosting monthly movie nights at the Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls throughout the summer. These events will feature popular animated films and will be a night of entertainment for the entire family.

Along with the films, each evening will include fun on-site activities like trivia contests, with prizes going to the top three winners. The first 100 cars through the gates will also receive giveaway bags full of swag.

The next RMHC double feature will be a screening of “Despicable Me 3” and “Minions,” scheduled for Thursday, June 17. The schedule for this summer’s films is as follows:

Thursday, June 17: “Despicable Me 3” and “Minions”

Thursday, July 15: “The Secret Life of Pets” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Thursday, August 12: “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour”

All of the admissions fees and 10% of the concessions fees made that night will go to support the three Ronald McDonald programs in Idaho. Ronald McDonald House Charities seeks to ease the burdens of families with sick children in the hospital by keeping those families together through their time of need.

Locally, a Ronald McDonald Family Room is located inside Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Family Room provides a comfortable, home-like environment where families can rest, eat and do chores like laundry while staying within a short distance of their sick or injured child.

Any family who has a child staying at EIRMC can use the Family Room free of charge. Since opening in 2019, the Family Room in EIRMC has supported more than 650 families and 4,000 visits.

RMHC has a number of partners in this summer movie double feature endeavor. The 2021 series is sponsored by Teton Toyota, EIRMC, Idaho Central Credit Union and Intermountain Anesthesia. Riverbend Communications has also partnered with RMHC as the media sponsor for this year’s series.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Summer Drive-In Movie Series continues this Thursday, June 17 at the Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls. Tickets are available here or at the gate. The first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Visit the Motor Vu website or Facebook page for more information.