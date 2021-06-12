Outage affecting nearly 14,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers now fully restored

RIGBY – A power outage affecting 13,942 Rocky Mountain Power customers has been fully restored, as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Company spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson tells EastIdahoNews.com the cause of the outage is still being determined but there was a loss of power transmission that affected four substations.

The area of impact included Rexburg, Thornton, Menan, Rigby and surrounding communities.

The outage remains under investigation and Erickson is grateful to those who responded to restore power in a timely manner.

“We encourage customers to always be prepared for an outage, that includes any lifesaving medical devices. This outage wasn’t too long, but we agree with local agencies that encourage customers to be prepared (for a long-term outage), especially during cold weather,” Erickson says.