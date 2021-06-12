UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power estimates power restoration at 4 p.m.

UPDATE:

A post on Rocky Mountain Power’s Facebook page indicates the cause of the outage is due to damaged power lines. More specific information was not provided.

“Crews are actively working to restore all services and the estimated time of restoration is now 4 p.m.,” the post reads.

A map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website shows the impact of the outage. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for additional updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY – Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers do not have power Saturday afternoon.

The outage occurred around 1:30 p.m. and is affecting 13,943 customers throughout Rexburg, Rigby, Roberts and surrounding communities, according to a recorded message from the power company.

Crews are investigating to determine the cause. The power is expected to be fully restored by 6:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting further information from a company spokesman. We will provide updates when they are available.