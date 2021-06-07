Pet of the Week: Rod

Rod is a 3-year-old English Pointer mix. This friendly boy is very smart and affectionate.

Rod does great on a leash and stays very calm outdoors. Indoors, he gets a bit more excited, so he will need some training, but he’ll learn quickly!

Rod does good with kids and other dogs, but he’s not a fan of cats. If you’d like to come meet this cuddly boy, visit Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

You can also go to SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org or visit Snake River Animal Shelter’s Facebook page to see other available animals.