Photo Gallery: Your pictures from the Black Knoll Fire near St. Anthony

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you sent us photos of the Black Knoll Fire burning 10 miles southwest of Ashton. We’ve posted them here for you to see. If you have any photos you want included, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com.

GET THE LATEST ON THE FIRE HERE.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Courtesy Marian Olson Boag

Courtesy Marian Olson Boag

Courtesy Marian Olson Boag

Courtesy Marian Olson Boag

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Melody Winters

Courtesy Natashia Saurey

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

Courtesy Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center

Courtesy Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center

Courtesy Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center

Courtesy Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center
