Black Knoll Fire near St. Anthony grows to 150 acres as firefighters work to contain it

ST. ANTHONY – The Black Knoll Fire burning 10 miles southwest of Ashton is now mapped at 150 acres.

Edith Raya with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center tells EastIdahoNews.com the blaze is moving north toward the St. Anthony sand dunes.

The fire started a little before 5 p.m. Monday. The cause hasn’t been determined yet, but no homes or buildings are threatened and no one has been injured.

Firefighters are working to contain it. Meanwhile, fire officials are asking you to avoid the area, particularly Sand Creek Road, which is being heavily impacted by the fire.

Multiple agencies are battling the blaze, including the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, South Fremont Fire District and North Fremont Fire District.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to monitor this fire and provide the latest information as we receive it.

