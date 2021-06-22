Firefighters investigating 50-acre wildfire near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – Crews with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are on their way to a fire near St. Anthony.

A BLM spokeswoman tells EastIdahoNews.com they are still in the initial stages of the investigation so the information is pretty minimal right now.

The preliminary information shows the fire is roughly 50 acres. Fremont County Emergency Management reports the blaze is north of the Fremont County landfill.

Details about when the fire started or what caused it are not yet available.

Several fire engines and some aircraft are on the way, as of 6 p.m. Officials are asking you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be provided once they are available.